Ambulance Escort Deputy involved in Crash

A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash on Lone Oak Road. Monday evening the Sheriff’s Department, Mercy EMS, and Lone Oak Fire Department responded to an accident with injuries on Lovelaceville Road. One of the first responders collapsed, didn’t have a pulse, and wasn’t breathing. Resuscitating efforts began and units worked together to provide an escort for the ambulance, which is common due to the time of day and in life or death situations. While assisting, Deputy Jim Wilson was involved in a collision with two other vehicles. One driver was taken to a local hospital while the other driver and Deputy Wilson were not injured. The first responder arrived safely to the hospital, but there are no updates on their condition.