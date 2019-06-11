Benton man charged with child’s death

A Scott County man is facing charges in connection with a child’s death over the weekend. 25-year-old Raymond Bradley DeJournett of Benton was arrested Saturday and was charged with abuse or neglect of a 2-year-old child resulting in the child’s death. His bond has been set at $250,000 cash or surety. He cannot have contact with minors or the victim’s mother. He is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday morning. Details about the incident haven’t been released, but an official statement will be made by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department today or Wednesday with details. DeJournett has been cited and arrested by Scott County authorities on various charges over the past four years.