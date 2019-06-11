Tuesday, June 11th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

If you are feeling blue and need someone to talk to, do not call the 9-1-1 operator to chat. Police allege that 55-year-old Jeffrey Gorton dialed the emergency dispatch number seventeen times between Wednesday and Thursday last week.

The Florida Man explained that he called 9-1-1 because “he was lonely and needed someone to talk to.” Cops say Gorton was warned that if he persisted contacting emergency services “without the need for such services he would be subject to arrest.”

Gorton was eventually busted for misuse of the 9-1-1 system, a misdemeanor. He was arrested at his home in Holiday, a Tampa suburb. Gorton was on the phone with a 9-1-1 operator when police arrived at his residence.