Missouri Governor Parson Signs Agriculture Bill into Law
Legislation that prevents Missouri counties from imposing regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) that are stricter than state regulations has been signed into law by Governor Mike Parson:
The bill is backed by many of the state’s commodity groups, including the Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. Critics include St. Ann State Representative Doug Clemens, who says CAFO operations are managed by owners who aren’t from the area.