Sikeston considers fireworks ban changes

The Sikeston City Council discussed amending the city code that prohibits the sale and use of fireworks inside the city limits on Monday. Sikeston Mayor Steven Burch said he wouldn’t mind seeing that policy changed at the meeting. The amended bill would lift the ban of the sale of fireworks between June 27 and July 4 and Dec. 29-31 and would lift the ban on shooting fireworks in the same dates. Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director Mike Williams raised some questions at the meeting, including why allow the shooting of fireworks until July 6, and what happens if it is a year where there is dry weather and a no-burn order has been issued. Williams told the council the DPS gets about 100 complaints per year of residents shooting fireworks illegally. The council will make a decision on the measure at the July 1 meeting.