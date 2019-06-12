Wednesday, June 12th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Investigators say that a Florida Man who had cocaine on his nose when the vehicle he was traveling in was stopped this weekend by police told arresting officers that the drug was not his.

20-year-old Fabricio Jimenez was a passenger in a car that was pulled over Sunday during a 4:30 a.m. traffic-stop in suburban Tampa. When a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy approached the car, the cop “immediately noticed Jimenez had a white powdery substance on his nose she recognized to be powder cocaine.”

Jimenez’s nose was subsequently swabbed by police and a field test returned a positive result for the presence of cocaine in the sample. Deputies photographed Jimenez and his dusty nose during the traffic stop.

A search of Jimenez yielded a small bag of cocaine, while police also seized a backpack containing 250 grams of marijuana and thirteen Xanax pills. Jimenez, arrested on three felony narcotics possession charges, “attempted to tell the deputies the cocaine on his nose was not his.”