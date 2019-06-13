Ashcroft rejects third attempt to reverse course on abortion bill

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has turned down a third referendum petition trying to overturn legislation that would strengthen abortion regulations. Ashcroft spoke to Missourinet Tuesday at the Capitol about a court hearing Tuesday involving the first two requests he has rejected. He says all three are unconstitutional because part of the bill has already become law. Lowell Pearson, the attorney for Republican megadonor David Humphreys, says his client is suing to try to let voters decide on the issue.

Under the bill, doctors would face prison time if they do abortions on women with a fetal heartbeat.