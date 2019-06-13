Mother charged in daughter’s death

The mother of a 2-year-old girl who died Saturday at the hands of the mother’s live-in boyfriend, has been arrested and charged in connection with the child’s death and injuries sustained by her children. 33-year-old Amanda K. Bramlett of Benton was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly admitted knowing her boyfriend, 25-year-old Raymond Bradley Dejournett, had been abusive to her children in the past. Bramlett has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious physical injury. An autopsy performed Monday indicated the daughter had broken ribs and a severed duodenum, which is the part of the small intestine immediately beyond the stomach. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the abdomen. Dejournett and Bramlett are being held in Scott County Jail, and the other children are in a safe place.