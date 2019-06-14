Avenue of Flag organizer recovering from amputation; Knudtson calls for ‘huge turnout’ on Flag Day today

Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson is calling for a “huge turnout” today for a ceremony at the Avenue of Flags at Cape Girardeau County Park North to celebrate Flag Day and remember his brother-in-law and retired Navy captain, David Cantrell. Cantrell was riding his motorcycle when he was injured in a traffic crash Sunday evening. He was airlifted to St. Louis University where doctors amputated his left leg below the knee. Knudtson said Cantrell has been the “mastermind” behind the Avenue of Flags, which honors the area’s deceased veterans. The Avenue of Flags consists of more than 700 American flags, which are displayed several times a year. Cantrell remains hospitalized, but Knudtson said the family hopes he will be able to return home soon.