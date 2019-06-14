Cape PD clarifies response in Facebook flap regarding call of suspicious activity

Cape Girardeau police first denied but later acknowledged on Facebook that a woman had reported seeing two suspicious men, who appeared to be coming after her, outside Target last Friday. This caused a controversy on Facebook when people commenting thought Gabrielle Mitchem was making it up when the police said they didn’t received a report for this incident. On Wednesday, the police stated that after further research that they did receive a report, but the call did not request a police response, resulting in the report not showing up in the dispatch software. Sergeant Joey Hahn said that Mitchem declined to file a report and didn’t give her name. He also said that Mitchem made an anonymous short call without enough information for a proper investigation.