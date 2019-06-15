Trading Post – June 15
DR leaf & lawn vacuum – ph #: 887-1248
Rebuilt rear-tine tillers – ph #: 837-9005
Stainless steel sink w/garbage disposal
Antique wooden table
Ice cream chairs – ph #: 573-204-3914
Tree trimming service
Hauling service – ph #: 573-837-3237
‘96 Ford Mustang convertable – $900
50ft of wiring – $40 – ph #: 450-5323
Two 8×6 chain-link fencing pens – 4ft high – $75 each
Two large doghouses – $20 each
Rolling bread racks – $10 each – ph #: 573-450-5312
‘92 Chevy Blazer- $2,500 – ph #: 573-382-1711
Frigidaire window air conditioning unit – $30 – ph #: 573-275-6895
Antique lantern – $20
China dishes – 70 pieces – $25 all
Lawn mower repair services – ph #: 573-419-8971
Looking for air-brush painting help – ph #: 270-0204
————-
Kitchen cabinets
Used brick – 15 cents apiece
Rough-cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611
Hoover vacuum sweeper
Bulletin boards – various sizes – ph #: 314-243-6197
Rough cut lumber – ph #: 225-6244
Buying: dish antenna equipment – ph #: 618-521-4515
Kenmore washer & dryer – $150 – ph #: 573-275-5630
Buying: small tractor – w/3-point hitch – ph #: 282-2268
Buying: Customised van or small camper – ph #: 573-450-0064
Garage Sale – 614 Chelsea – Cape