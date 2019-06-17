





The 2019 Heartland Idol contest is back! You have a chance to be crowned the winner and take home $1000 and a professional recording session!

We’re giving you two opportunities to tryout!

Your first chance is on Saturday, July 13th at the Osage Center in Cape starting at 10 am

If you can’t make it that weekend don’t worry! We’ll host another round of auditions at Sikeston River Radio on Saturday, July 20th at 10 am

Please keep in mind contestants may only audition at ONE of the two locations.

Be sure to review the contest rules at our website to determine if you are eligible to participate in the audition process

Semifinalists from both auditions will be posted here on Monday, July 22nd.

The Grand Prize winner will receive $1,000 and a recording session with the Brothers Walker from The Voice!

Good luck this year!