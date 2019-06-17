East Cape trailer park residents continue dealing with floodwaters

Residents of the trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau have had to find new places to lay their heads at night after last week’s evacuation of the area. For Gregory Gabelman and his son, Caleb, that has meant living out of a cousin’s recreational vehicle near Babe’s Fish Wagon close to the flooded area. Gabelman, who has lived in the trailer park or near the park for several years, said during flooding in 2011 it took three months to get back into their home. Caleb Gabelman said there hasn’t been any indication of when they will be able to go back to their home. East Cape Girardeau Mayor Joe Aden said “naturally everybody’s tense” about the floodwaters. Aden said the trailer park has had flooding issues in the past, but this time it is more severe. He said the river level dropping is really helping the community.