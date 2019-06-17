Missouri Farm Bureau President Praises USDA’s Kansas City Announcement

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) proposed relocation of two major USDA facilities to the greater Kansas City area gets a thumbs-up from Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst, who describes Kansas City as the heart of our farm economy.

Hurst tells Missourinet that USDA’s customer service would improve, under the relocation. Kansas City Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says more than 550 jobs are involved, with average wages between 80 and 100-thousand dollars. U-S House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer opposes the move, saying it would disrupt work done by USDA and would hurt the morale of federal employees.