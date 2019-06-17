SOS: Glenn House in need of repairs

The two-story Victorian-era Glenn House has stood tall overlooking the Mississippi River for 136 years. But as of late, its future as a museum is uncertain because of excessive water damage, overwhelming moisture levels, chipping paint, wood rot and crumbling bricks — all requiring repair that outweighs current funding. The house was presented to the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau in 1969. A Southeast Missouri State University historic preservation student, Josh Hepler, volunteers his time overseeing the Glenn House and property. He said he sees the preservation of the structure as a necessity because it’s “a place you can actually go, see and touch.” The home can’t be renovated to today’s standards — though it would be far less expensive — and remain on the National Register of Historic Places.