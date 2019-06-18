A 12 to 15-mile Hyperloop certification track could be built in Missouri

If Missouri gets a Hyperloop certification track, the state will get a full sized commercial track from St. Louis to Kansas City. Andrew Smith, the vice chair of a state group studying whether the revolutionary ultra-fast tube travel network could work in Missouri, says a 12 to 15-mile certification track is a solid next step.

He says the track would cost about 30 million dollars per mile to build and would be mostly funded by private donations. A Hyperloop is supposed to haul travelers from St. Louis to Kansas City in 28 minutes with a pit stop in Columbia.