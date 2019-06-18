Audit of Howell County find inappropriate commissions collected in County Collector’s office

An audit of Howell County was released yesterday by State Auditor Nicole Galloway, showing concerns with financial practices in several areas of the county’s government. The state law requires the county collector to collect county surtax, railroad, and utility taxes from municipalities and collect a 1% commission that goes to the county’s General Revenue Fund. The audit showed that the county collector withheld and personally kept an additional 3% commission from the taxes collected from certain cities. The audit recommended improvements for the accounting practices of the sheriff’s office and cyber-security practices for several county official offices.