Battleship USS Missouri Crew Members from 1945 Being Sought

The presiding commissioner in mid-Missouri’s Cole County is searching for living crew members of the battleship USS Missouri, who were on the battleship during the Japanese surrender in September 1945. Commissioner Sam Bushman tells Missourinet a major event is planned for September 2020 at Pearl Harbor, to celebrate the surrender’s 75th anniversary.

Bushman is asking anyone who’s knows of living veterans who were on the ship for the surrender to contact him at the Cole County Courthouse. His number is (573) 634-9113. The US Postal Service is honoring the battleship with a forever stamp, in honor of the 75th anniversary of her commissioning.