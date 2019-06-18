Cape City Council welcomes plan to connect courthouse, annex for use as city hall

Cape Girardeau City Council members welcomed a plan Monday to turn the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into a new city hall featuring an addition that would connect the two downtown historic structures. City officials say the project is expected to cost an estimated $12 million with $6 million coming from a capital improvements sales tax that will be decided by voters in August and possibly $6 million coming from casino revenue. As part of the latest concept, a new entrance to city hall would be built on the north side of the site as part of the addition. It would feature a two-story lobby. Plans include secured office spaces for city staff and shared conference rooms. The upstairs courtroom would be converted into a meeting area. The city manager’s, information technology and finance offices would be upstairs, too, with some of that office space contained in the addition.