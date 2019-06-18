Highway 77 in Scott County closed for bridge replacement

Highway 77 in Scott County, between County Road 525 and County Road 352, will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge over the North Cut Ditch, just north of Diehlstadt. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states the work will be done from July 1 through Sept. 30. A signed detour will direct motorists to take Route D to Route N to Route NN back to Highway 77/U.S. 62. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.