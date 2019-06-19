Changes to Rental Inspections

Sikeston City Council will hold a Study Session Council Meeting on Monday, June 24 at 5:00 PM at the Clinton Building located at 501 Campanella. The purpose of this meeting is to update citizens, particularly landlords with rental property in Sikeston, of the upcoming changes that have been made to the inspection of rental property and also to the process for registering your property. If you have any questions or concerns regarding rental property issues in Sikeston, you are encouraged to attend this meeting. For any additional information you may need, contact City Hall and speak with Code Enforcement at 573-471-2512.