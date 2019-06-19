Missouri cites ‘failed abortions’ in clinic license dispute

Missouri’s case for possibly ending abortions at its lone remaining clinic includes a claim that three “failed abortions” there required additional surgeries and another led to life-threatening complications for the mother. A Planned Parenthood spokesman says the state violated patient-privacy laws by releasing the records. State attorneys filed the records in court Friday in response to a lawsuit by the state’s only abortion clinic. The documents show the Missouri agency is investigating care of four patients who received abortions there. Three remained pregnant after surgical or medical abortions and required follow-up surgical abortions. Another was hospitalized with life-threatening complications following a surgical abortion. Anti-abortion group Operation Rescue put the records on its website before St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer sealed them Monday.