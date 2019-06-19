Sikeston man inadvertently let loose in Scott County skips hearing

A warrant has been issued for a Sikeston man’s arrest and his bond forfeited after he failed to appear in court Thursday in Scott County. 34-year-old Lamar Tyrone Johnson has been in custody in Mississippi County following a revocation of his suspended sentence. He was re-sentenced to 13 years. Before he could be transferred to prison, Johnson was being tried in Scott County after a 2018 incident in Sikeston. Johnson is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of first-degree attempted domestic assault and one count of second-degree property damage in connection with an incident October 3rd. Johnson’s whereabouts are unknown, and Scott County has issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. He also has an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Mississippi County.