Blunt’s committee passes emergency border funding bill

A U.S. Senate committee chaired by Missouri Republican Roy Blunt has passed an emergency border funding bill. The $4.5 billion bipartisan deal would care for children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally and without their parents. Federal agencies say they will run out of money at the end of this month to care for these kids.

The full Senate is expected to debate the legislation next week. Whether the House will go for the deal is anyone’s guess.