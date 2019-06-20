Cape Be You Urban Festival set for June 29

Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio owner Micheal Curry is set to mix culture and hip-hop through the inaugural Cape Be You Urban Festival on June 29 in Cape Girardeau. The celebration — at 707 Broadway — will incorporate the third installment of Battlez of Originality, urban dance showcases, skate competition, a hip-hop concert, water games and concessions. Admission is free. The main goal is to have the community be part of what is going on with the students. General admission for Battlez of Originality Vol. 3 is $20.