Former MO Gov Holden awarded for global leadership

Former Missouri Governor Bob Holden has stayed busy since he left office in 2005. This week he was honored in Washington DC with U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s Leading Globally Matters Locally – for his efforts to champion U.S. diplomacy and development programs that strengthen Missouri’s economy.

The Coalition is made up of former state, national, business, military and diplomatic leaders – who continue to build partnerships across the world. Holden, from the tiny town of Birch Tree, works to create international relationships at the local level: city -to-city, business leader to business leader.