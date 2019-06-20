Local Sex Offender Sentenced to 12 Years

A local sex offender has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography. 48-year-old Joel C. Williams Bertrand pled guilty to one count of possessing child pornography. Law enforcement officials discovered he was using a social-networking site to obtain these photos and videos. Williams was already a registered sex offender for second degree statutory sodomy. After serving his 12 year sentence, he will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.