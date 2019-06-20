Man charged in threat to kill all gays at St. Louis Pride

A suburban St. Louis man is accused of threatening to shoot and kill “every gay person” and himself at the city’s Pride parade. 49-year-old Edward Terry of Overland was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat. Court documents say Terry created a fake email account and sent a message to one of PrideSTL’s parade planners saying he would take his guns to PrideFest and “kill every gay person I can before I kill myself.” The annual parade in downtown St. Louis draws hundreds of thousands of people. It is scheduled for June 30 this year. Bail for Terry is set at $20,000, cash only.