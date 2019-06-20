MO group member says flooding shouldn’t be a problem for potential Hyperloop

A group of Missouri elected officials and business leaders continue to study how to fast-track the construction of a potential Hyperloop route. Heavy flooding has led to major roadblocks in Missouri’s transportation network this year. Vice Chair Andrew Smith says he does not think flooding would be a big problem for the high-speed tube transportation system.

The group plans to have its recommendations ready in September.

