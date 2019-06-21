Friday, June 21st, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A little league game turned into a giant brawl between parents and coaches in Colorado — and cops are looking to identify the participants. Police said, “These coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other.”

Several people were injured during the melee, including one seriously, and four people have been cited for disorderly conduct. But police particularly want to identify one man seen wearing a white shirt and teal shorts who punched another man as he stood near a fence while he wasn’t looking.

According to the station, he could face assault charges. Police spokesman John Romero said, “I think the saddest part in all of this is we’re talking about a 7-year-old baseball game. I think it’s the parents who have to grow up.”

