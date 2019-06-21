Tornado Damages Training for Life Campus

The new Training for Life Campus in Jefferson City was heavily damaged by a tornado on May 22nd. The recent EF3 tornado tore through the new 16.5 acre Special Olympics campus, destroying the athletic field and damaging the roof and most of the interior spaces. Casey’s General Stores is introducing the opportunity to donate to Special Olympics in all Missouri stores by giving the option to round up your total at checkout. They will also donate 10 cents when you buy a slice of pizza and any 20 oz. Coca-Cola drink.