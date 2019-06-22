Trading Post – June 22
DR leaf & lawn vacuum – ph #: 887-1248
————-
Kitchen cabinets
Used brick – 15 cents apiece
Rough-cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611
————-
Rear-tine tiller – $125 – ph #: 837-9005
————-
Round baler – ph #: 573-578-7086
————-
Dog crate – $95 – ph #: 618-409-8676
————-
5×8 trailer w/arrow sign – $125
Breaking plow – $225
PA board – 20 channels – $50 – ph #: 576-0030
————-
John Deere 7500 no-till grain drill – w/grass seeder – $15,500 – ph #: 573-517-2785
————-
‘08 Nissan extended cab pickup – $11,750 – ph #: 573-579-4454
————-
Garbage disposal
Set of ice cream chairs – ph #: 573-204-3914
————-
Buying: 32 in. interior door – ph #: 334-1757
————-
9mm pistol – w/2 magazines – ph #: 987-7755
————-
Guitar practice amp – $10
FM stereo reciever – w/PA board – $20
Big button telephone for hearing impaired – $20 – ph #: 573-450-1862
————-
Two large dog houses – $20 each
Two 6×10 chain-link fencing cages – $100 each – ph #: 573-450-5312
————-
“98 Ford F150 pickup – $3,950
Buying: small tractor – ph #: 282-2268
————-
Buying: trailer – 6×10 or 6×12 – ph #: 573-225-0311
————-
Septic tank cleaning – ph#: 573-318-8109
————-
‘92 Chevy Blazer – $2,750 – ph #: 573-382-1711