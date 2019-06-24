Area residents assess damage, clean up after Friday storm

The Chester, Illinois, bridge across the Mississippi River reopened on Saturday, but the area is still dealing with flooding as a result of Friday’s storm. More than 60 mph winds caused damage to trees and buildings. Many were left without power until Sunday night due to damaged power lines. After the storm, many residents began to clear debris and assess the damage. The City of Jackson will be helping residents clear debris. The City of Cape has fallen limb and tree debris and curbside pickup available. Please call the Public Works Department at (573) 339-6351 to be added to the pickup list.