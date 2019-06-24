Sikeston man back in custody after failing to appear in court

A Sikeston man facing multiple felony charges who failed to appear in court earlier this month was apprehended by police late Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Wednesday night an officer was at Huck’s gas station in Cape Girardeau where he spotted Lamar Tyrone Johnson getting fuel. The officer immediately contacted police, who pulled Johnson over as he left the Huck’s and took him into custody. Following Johnson’s failure to appear in court, both Scott and Mississippi counties issued warrants for Johnson’s arrest.