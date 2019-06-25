Local parks lose many trees, shelter, dugout roofs from storm

Downed trees and limbs littered the region Monday in the aftermath of a severe storm Friday as crews worked to clear and haul away the debris. Jackson City Park was hit the hardest with one of it shelters collapsing. Cape Girardeau city parks had downed trees and limbs, but no damage to pavilions. Powerful winds knocked down a huge tree at Dennis Scivally Park. A tree was blown down onto a fence at Old Lorimier Cemetery. Dugout roofs were blown off at the Shawnee Park sports complex. Cape Girardeau Public Works crews started clearing debris from alleys and tree limbs from city roadways on Monday. Once that work is done, they will start picking up tree limbs that you have stacked by the curb.