Scott County Central School District hires new superintendent

Scott County Central School District has hired a new superintendent. Brian Hukel will begin the position when the new fiscal year begins July 1. He was officially hired during a June 10 meeting of the Scott Central School Board. Most recently, he has been a principal with the Woodland School District. Prior to establishing the promotional division of BOLD Marketing, he worked in education for 14 years, serving as Oran High School principal from 2008 to 2011.