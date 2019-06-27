Jefferson Elementary presents at annual international tech conference

Five students from Jefferson Elementary School presented original ideas for new technology Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Jefferson Elementary STREAM specialist Kelley Branch said the students chatted with nearly 5,000 people during the annual International Society for Technology in Education. The opportunity stemmed from the school’s recent inception of Emerging Engineers, a time reserved during each school day where students get to create and design. The kids discussed ideas regarding Earth’s pollution reduction, the importance of Emerging Engineers, and what the school has accomplished.