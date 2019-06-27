Pleading with the Guard: McClure mayor wants troops to help sandbag, but policy forbids

Efforts to hold back the floodwaters in Southern Illinois has sparked a dispute over use of National Guard troops for sandbagging. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, McClure, Illinois, Mayor Cheryle Dillon voiced frustration over refusal of Illinois National Guard troops to sandbag homes in her town. She claimed that National Guard troops recently sandbagged homes in the nearby village of East Girardeau, but East Cape Mayor Joe Aden denied the accusation. Aden said National Guard troops only helped sandbag along street easements and utility alleys. Alexander County emergency management director Mike Turner said state law prohibits Guard troops from engaging in sandbagging efforts on private land. Floodwaters have surrounded McClure and threatened to close the one remaining road out of the town.