PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Citizens Electric Corporation Case

Citizens Electric Corporation (Citizens) has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission regarding the sale of certain electric transmission facilities. Citizens seeks a finding that the Commission lacks jurisdiction over the matter, or alternatively for approval of the sale. Citizens has entered into a facility purchase agreement with Wabash Valley Power Association, Inc. for the sale of certain 34.5 kV, 69 kV and 138 kV transmission lines, substation equipment and other related items.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than July 11 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

If you want to comment, you can contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, e-mail opcservice@ded.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, e-mail pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.