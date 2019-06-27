US Senate Confirms Missourian Seth Appleton as HUD Assistant Secretary

The US Senate has confirmed St. Louis native Seth Appleton as the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Assistant Secretary. Appleton served as Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer’s chief of staff from 2009 to 2017. The St. Elizabeth Republican describes Appleton as a workhorse:

Luetkemeyer says Appleton works well with lawmakers in both parties, saying that is critical in areas like affordable housing. HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson says Appleton brings a data-driven approach to HUD’s mission.