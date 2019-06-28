24 medical marijuana applications filed in 8th Congressional District

At least two dozen pre-applications have been filed with the state of Missouri for proposed medical marijuana dispensary and cultivation facilities in Southeast Missouri’s 8th Congressional District. Thirteen pre-applications have been received for medical marijuana operations in Jefferson County, including eight proposed dispensaries and five cultivation facilities. Outside of Jefferson County, pre-applications have been filed for proposed medical marijuana businesses in Cape Girardeau, Butler, Pemiscot, St. Francois and Phelps counties. Cape Girardeau and Jackson city officials have been looking at implementing zoning restrictions for any medical marijuana businesses that want to locate in their communities.