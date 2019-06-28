Friday, June 28th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Cops allege that a Florida Woman broke into her ex-girlfriend’s home at 3:00 a.m. and assaulted the sleeping victim with a lava lamp. Investigators say that 29-year-old Chanel Hall “forced entry through the locked front door” of the victim’s Tampa-area residence. Hall then went to an upstairs bedroom where the 26-year-old victim was asleep.

According to a criminal complaint, Hall hit her ex “in the forehead with a lava lamp.” The blow opened a gash on the woman’s head that required several stitches to close. Hall was booked Monday on a felony burglary with aggravated battery or assault count. She was also charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Hall, who was released from the Pasco County jail last night after posting $650 bond, has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with the victim. The court complaint notes that, “Victim and Defendant were involved in a sexual relationship for approximately ten months.”