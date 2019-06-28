Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Praises “Border War” Legislation

The president of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce says resolving the “border war” between Missouri and Kansas has been a top priority for the chamber and for business leaders in the region. Joe Reardon is pleased that Governor Mike Parson has signed legislation aimed at ending the border war.

Reardon spoke at historic Union Station in Kansas City. The Hall Family Foundation says more than 10,000 jobs moved between Missouri and Kansas during the past decade, with an incentive cost of 330-million dollars. The jobs all moved in the Kansas City region.