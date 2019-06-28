Hawley goes off during U.S. Senate hearing about border funding

Congress has passed a 4.6 billion dollar emergency funding bill that would help care for the immigrants at the U.S. – Mexico border. During a committee hearing this week about border funding, Missouri Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley said the behavior of Congress is pathetic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in order to hurry resources to immigrant children her chamber would reluctantly pass the Senate bill. The legislation heads to the president, who has signaled that he plans to sign off on the largely humanitarian aid plan.