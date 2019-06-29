Trading Post – June 29

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick – 15 cents apiece

Rough-cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Recliner – $100

Chaise lounge chair – w/ottoman – $50

Grandfather clock – $75 – ph #: 573-587-0927

————-

Set of ice cream chairs

Antique kitchen cabinet

Garbage disposal – ph #: 573-204-3914

————-

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Garage Sale – Twin Lakes subdivision

————-

Large dog bed

Dog transfer cage

Rear-tine tiller – ph #: 837-9005

————-

Queen size sleeper sofa – $200 – ph #: 573-421-2358

————-

Faux-leather couch – FREE – ph #: 887-3013

————-

Hoover vacuum sweeper

Bulletin boards – various sizes – ph #: 314-243-6197

————-

Community Yard Sale – Cape West Laundry – 501 S. Silver Spring Road

————-

John Deere riding mower – $385

Dehumidifier – $45 – ph #: 334-1757

————-

Pressure sprayer – w/Honda engine – $75 – ph #: 450-9172

————-

Looking for someone to move an above-ground swimming pool – ph #: 573-614-0294

————-

Ruger pistol – w/lazer sight – w/extra magazines – $350 – ph #: 450-1862

————-

‘98 Ford F150 – $3,850

Ford pickup step rails – $35

Buying: small tractor – 30-35 hp – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

AKC Registered Alaskan Malamute female puppies – $375 each

Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph#: 573-270-0490

————-

‘00 Chrysler Sirius – $1,500 – ph #: 270

