Anna Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Bank Robbery

An Anna man has been sentenced to prison. Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds says Chadrick Deon Miller has been sentenced to seven years in Illinois Department of Corrections for one count of Aggravated Robbery. Miller will also serve two years of mandatory supervised release. Miller pleaded guilty on October 2, 2018. Miller was arrested in November 2016 by Anna Police following an investigation that determined Miller went into the Southern Bank formerly known as Capaha Bank in November 2016. He threatened the employees with the imminent use of force, while verbally indicating that he was armed with a firearm and took money from the bank.