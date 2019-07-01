Gregory named Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E commander

Captain Jeff Vitale is retiring as the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E commander after 30 years and is being replaced by Philip Gregory. For the past nine years, Gregory supervised District III, which included the Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) units in Troop C and Troop E. The DDCC officers Gregory supervised investigated homicides, auto thefts, bank robberies, narcotics and public corruption. The division also often provides assistance to local agencies on some investigations, such as homicides.