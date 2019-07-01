New MO Chief Justice

Supreme Court of Missouri Judge George W. Draper will become Missouri’s next chief justice today. His term as chief justice will run through June 30, 2021. He received his bachelor of arts in psychology in 1977 from Morehouse College in Atlanta and received his law degree in 1981 from Howard University in Washington, D.C. Draper returned to St. Louis in 1984 as a prosecutor in the circuit attorney’s office. In July 1994, Draper was appointed as an associate circuit judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit. He continued to grow in his career and receive higher positions as the years went on. Draper was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2011. He is the second African-American judge to serve on the state’s high court.