Thousands of sandbags, 100 troops, three pumps added to Illinois flood fight as conditions worsen

Although the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has started a slow descent from near-record flood levels earlier this month, the water is still rising across the river in Alexander County, Illinois, as a result of recent heavy rainfall and flood seep water throughout the county. More than 100 Illinois National Guard troops from units throughout the state were in East Cape Girardeau this weekend building sandbag levees around the community that is surrounded by water. Alexander County emergency management director Mike Turner said three more pumps were added Friday to the 10 pumps already running 24 hours a day at Gale. The county is also operating three pumps east of McClure bringing the total pumping capacity to approximately 166,000 gallons of water per minute.