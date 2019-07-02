A new water mark: Flood of 2019 likely to ‘easily’ set a record for duration

The Mississippi River will set a record later this month for consecutive days above flood stage at Cape Girardeau. The river exceeds flood stage anytime the gauge at Cape Girardeau is higher than 32 feet. As of today, the river at Cape Girardeau has exceeded flood stage for 112 straight days, a streak that began March 13. That is the second-longest streak on record for Cape Girardeau’s gauge, the first was 125 days in 1993. Surrounding areas are still dealing with problems caused by the flooding.